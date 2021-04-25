Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity has publicly thanked the Port of Milford Haven, after the port voted Sandy Bear as their charity of the year.
Each year, the Port of Milford Haven vote for a Pembrokeshire-based charity to support both financially and in-kind throughout the calendar year.
Sandy Bear were announced as their supported charity for 2021, following 2020 seeing the port support Get The Boys A Lift, a mental health charity based in Haverfordwest.
Formerly part of the Health Board, Sandy Bear has been operating since 1996 but became an independent organisation in 2017, achieving registered charity status in 2019.
The Milford Haven-based charity has already enjoyed a successful 2021, with the Port of Milford Haven supporting them with the 'Beat the January Blues' photograph campaign at the start of the year.
Furthermore, Narberth and Whitland Rotary are supporting Sandy Bear with the return of their virtual duck race, due to take place on Sunday, May 31.
To the Port of Milford Haven, Sandy Bear said: On behalf of the children, young people and their families, our volunteers, our trustees and the team at Sandy Bear, we wanted to say a huge thank you for voting Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity as your chosen charity in 2021.
"Your support this year will change the lives of many families who are suffering a significant bereavement and will help vulnerable children and teenagers in Pembrokeshire to receive much needed support through their grief journey."