Neyland Town Council approached an artist to commission the painting of a park bin, in order to encourage more use of it and to avoid local littering.
Neyland has seen a rise of littering in parks and play areas around the town, and so to discourage it, a bin has been painted with an underwater theme.
Lloyd the Graffiti was the artist approached, well known for his artwork across both urban and rural areas of west Wales, and it was he who decided on the theme.
Lloyd said: "Neyland Town Council kindly gave me free reign to decide which design to go with, and as I’m passionate about our local coastline an underwater theme felt like the best option.
"I’d also hope that people, whether consciously or not, would realise the importance of keeping our environment clean not just for ourselves, but the other animals that inhabit it too."
Mayor of Neyland, councillor Simon Hancock said: "Even though it is a practical everyday item, it doesn't mean to say it cannot be artistic as well, and sometimes the two go together really well.
"I hope that the fact that it is such a striking design, means that it will encourage people to use it."