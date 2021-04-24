An appeal against a decision to refuse affordable housing to be built at a south Pembrokeshire holiday resort has been lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.
In the latest update to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee members also heard that two refusal decisions had been upheld or partially upheld, and the appeals dismissed, while a third refusal was overturned and the appeal upheld.
A report to the committee on April 21 states that the initial paperwork in relation to appeal against the refusal of outline planning for 14 affordable housing units at Buttyland Caravan and Camping Park, Manorbier had been sent.
Part of an appeal for an extension to be allowed at 133 Castle Way, Dale was dismissed with refusal of a side extension upheld and a rear extension allowed.
The committee was also told that a decision to refuse reserved matters at Penfeidr Uchaf, Newport on design grounds was backed by the Inspectorate and the appeal was dismissed.
The Planning Inspectorate allowed an appeal for a balcony at the rear of 23 Scandinavia Heights, Saundesrfoot along with a new conservatory roof, with window and door alterations and the decision to refuse it was overturned.