A self-sustaining home and small holding will be built near Freshwater East under the One Planet Development scheme.

A single dwelling, reconstruction and extension of an existing barn, alterations to another existing building as well as a temporary shepherd hut has been approved by National Park planners on land off Jason Road.

One Planet Development’s allow people to live off the land in the open countryside in a self sufficient and eco-friendly way.

The site, known as Holly Lake, is on the road between Jameston to Hodgeston and is around five acres in size.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee discussed the plan at its meeting on April 21.

Objector Bruce Woodall raised road safety concerns and the sustainability of such a development, adding it appeared to be a “backdoor route to getting planning permission on green field sites that normal people wouldn’t get permission on.”

Lamphey Community Council also objected to the plan and a call for a site visit by member Cllr Phil Kidney was not passed.

The applicant will improve habitats, reduce the visual impact of the development, reduce food miles with local distribution of produce and veg boxes, support local outlets with fresh and organic produce, a planning report states.

It adds that construction techniques will reduce environmental impact by focusing on human effort and traditional techniques and materials with a “modest, single-storey, wood frame, straw bale construction modelled on local examples of chalet-style or beach houses.”

Applicant James Hamilton told the committee that he grew up in Amroth and it had taken two years of planning and discussions to get to the application stage, adding meeting the requirements of One Planet Development policy would be “achievable.”

He added it was “not just for a house” but a “sustainable, environmental way of life.”

The committee delegated approval to the head of park direction subject to negotiation and receipt of a section 106 agreements and a number of conditions.