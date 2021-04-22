Milford Haven Waterfront is holding a raffle to celebrate the long awaited return of cafe and restaurant outdoor dining areas, on Monday.
The raffle prize is a lunch for four (one lucky winner and three guests) at Coco's Restaurant in its new outdoor dining area.
Under Covid-19 guidelines, the four people who will be among the first guests to enjoy an outside meal at Coco's must be from a maximum of two households.
The winner of the raffle will be drawn at random and notified on Friday, April 23.
The winning ticket is available to be used on Monday, April 26 as soon as outdoor dining can resume in Wales, but the expiry date means the winner can use it much later.
To enter the raffle, enter your details at https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog/posts/2021/april/win-lunch-for-four-at-coco-s-restaurant-on-monday-26th-april by 23:59pm on Thursday, April 22.