A MANORBIER man has been banned from driving for 25 months following a drink-drive charge.
Edward Jonathan Walker, 32, of The Ridgeway, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 20.
He admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf at The Green, Tenby on March 22 after drinking excess alcohol.
The court was told that a breath test showed 101 microgrammes of alcohol - nearly three times the legal limit of 35.
The court made a community order and in addition to the disqualification, Walker was also ordered to pay a total of
£510, made up of a £330 fine, £95 surcharge and £85 costs.