CONCERNS over anti-social behaviour in Tenby can be voiced directly to police today, Friday April 23, when officers will be on patrol in the harbour area.
Police, including Chief Inspector Louise Harries, will be joined by other agencies in and around St Julian Street, Bridge Street and the harbour between 4pm and 6pm
Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Residents of these areas are invited to tell us of any concerns directly while we patrol the area."
The police presence follows the scenes in Tenby last weekend where up to 300 revellers gathered in the harbour area.
There were reports of drunken behaviour, under-age drinking, drug abuse, urinating in streets and criminal damage, with huge amounts of litter left behind.
Police said they would be using 'enforcement and engagement' to tackle the problem, which Pembrokeshire County Council said 'is not acceptable behaviour.
Chief Inspector Louise Harries Tweeted yesterday: "We shall be out and about chatting with and listening to residents and visitors tomorrow ahead of the weekend and providing reassurance patrols."