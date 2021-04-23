A LOCAL Brownie has gone for gold, earning the highest award available by completing a range of different badges and extra activities.

1st Letterston Brownies has recently awarded its first Gold Award to Amelia Bradbury. Amelia has completed all the Brownie themes as well as three extra Gold activities. For these she renewed her promise, visited a Guide unit and created a canvas of the Trefoil and the 1st Letterston Brownies four animal sixes (groups).

The Gold award is part of a relatively new scheme introduced by Girlguiding UK for all ages.

The idea is that Rainbows (five to seven-year-olds) Brownies (seven to 10-year-olds) Guides (10 to14-year-olds) and Rangers (14 to18-year-olds) all the girls work towards the same thing at different levels.

Members earn six Theme awards for each level. When they have completed two Themes they earn a bronze award, four Themes Silver Award. Six Themes plus three extra activities earns them the highest Gold award Gold.

Amelia had to complete six Interest badges at home also to earn the Themes.

One of the badges she chose to do was Speak out for her Take Action Theme where she wrote about climate change and plastic waste. She also wrote to her local MP Stephen Crabb with her concerns and was thrilled to receive a reply back.

Throughout the Covid pandemic 1st Letterston brownies has carried on, first by sending activities home and since September through weekly zoom meetings.

"We are very proud to have just awarded our first Gold award," said Brown Owl, Carys James.

"Well done Amelia from all the leaders. Amelia has now moved onto Guides to start completing the next level."