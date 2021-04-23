FISHGUARD'S Manor Town House is putting the town in the picture, as it wins the first ever Good Hotel Guide photography competition.

The guide decided to award a magnum of champagne to the hotel which had the best photos on its website.

"It was a tough contest with dozens of properties battling it out," said the guide's Adam Raphael.

The winner is a surprise, not one of your grand luxury hotels but a small Welsh B&B."

Rob Besant, travel photographer, who judged the competition said he chose Manor Town House because:

"In their guide listing, there was a collection of images from good angles. Most of the areas were covered; location, beach, village as well as rooms, food, lounges and common areas.

"It feels like a taster of what to expect. I get the sense there is more to this property that is shown, which creates intrigue."

The Manor Town House's entry in The Good Hotel Guide proves it is more than a pretty face. It reads:

"Above the harbour in a seaside town with spectacular views over Cardigan Bay to the Preseli hills, this Georgian town house B&B is all that the smart street front promises – and more. Helen and Chris Sheldon are 'perfect hosts'. '

"Bedrooms have contemporary decor, with perhaps bright fabric headboards and the occasional well-chosen antique, as well as vegan Noble Isle toiletries and an honesty hamper of Welsh treats.

"Two superior sea-view rooms can sleep a family. Airy lounges with wood floor and earthy hues are hung with works by Welsh artists.

"A cream tea can be taken by a log-burning stove or, when the sun shines, on the rear terrace, with its views over the fishing-boat-bobbing harbour where, 50 years ago, Hollywood descended to film Under Milk Wood.

"A generous breakfast buffet, organic eggs and hand-made sausages fixes you up to walk the Pembrokeshire Coast Path that runs below; take a packed lunch."

Hotel owner Helen Sheldon said:

"We are most delighted to be helping to put Fishguard on the map. The publicity regarding Fishguard and our location is a super boost for the area."