A local solicitors has been overwhelmed by the response to its offer of sponsorship to local organisations and is calling on other companies to help bridge the funding gap.

Haverfordwest solicitors Eaton-Evan and Morris put out a Facebook post saying: "We are looking for local sports clubs/organisations who might need a little bit of a helping hand this year. We have tripled our sponsorship budget this year." The response to this offer has been described as "huge" with many local organisations and charities replying.

Eaton-Evan's chief executive Sarah Charlton, who only published the post yesterday evening (April 22), is now calling for other companies which can afford it, to join with Eaton-Morris and help increase the level of support on offer.

"It is heart breaking that we cannot get around everyone," said Ms Charlton.

"We have had such a huge response and some of them are such worthwhile causes."

Eaton-Evans has a history of providing local support. It hosts a ball every year at Wolfscastle Country Hotel which raises money for the DPJ Foundation - a leading mental health charity working with the agricultural community in Wales.

Eaton-Evans also raised £1200 for Get The Boys A Lift through a charity raffle in 2018.

However her Facebook post has revealed to Ms Charlton that there is more to be done.

"There are a lot of clubs and organisations that have no covid funding support and are in jeopardy of not being able to carry on. We want to divert some of our funds to help bridge that gap while they are trying to start up again.

"If other firms could get involved that would be wonderful. It would surpass any expectations I had when I first put up the post."

If your company wishes to find out who has appealed and help Eaton-Evans provide funding contact Sarah at CEO@eaton-evans.com.