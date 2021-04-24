A LETTERSTON county councillor has spoken about the amazing resilience shown by her community during the lockdowns and the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Michelle Bateman was elected to represent the Letterston ward on Pembrokeshire County Council in 2017 and since then has been made the cabinet member with responsibility for housing.

Writing on her blog Cllr Bateman said that the response to three volunteer groups she set up in the Letterston area was 'nothing short of incredible'.

"What started as a few Facebook messages offering help, almost overnight became a spreadsheet of emails, phone numbers and skills," she said.

"People weren't just willing to help, they actively wanted to make a difference."

Cllr Bateman said that, although the support groups were well-used the level of demand was not what she had anticipated as residents used support networks that were already established.

"Quietly, and without fanfare, people were relying on long established, and successful support networks," she said.

"Neighbours coordinated shared shopping trips, friends set up WhatsApp groups offering to add items to supermarket deliveries, and people continued to check up on those they were already supporting.

"In short, the foundations were already there, lying dormant, or simmering away until needed."

Cllr Bateman said that daily walks became an opportunity to say hello to those who might be lonely, and school Facebook groups shared home-school tips and support.

"Social media made information easily accessible, and we saw a digital revolution emerge as people previously slightly scared on the internet, embraced online shopping and Zoom calls."

She paid tribute to the local businesses that adapted overnight to offer deliveries, covid secure shopping, food donations and takeaways.

"When supermarkets felt unsafe and ran out of supplies, it was our local shops that sourced flour and toilet roll, and put strict guidelines in place, putting our safety ahead of profits," she wrote.

"We don't know what our communities will look like when we emerge from this pandemic, but I know that my ward is ready to do what it needs to rebuild.

"I've learned that people want to be enabled to help themselves, and that at grass roots level, where it really counts, we have an army."