Recently, a van load of bedding, clothes, toys and more were given away to people in Bush Camp, Pembroke Dock.

After the news that Carew Market would not be re-opening as intended on Sunday, April 18, the community health charity Dezza's Cabin decided to set up its stall in Bush Camp instead.

The group gave away donated items expecting no cost, with the option of voluntary donations.

Dezza's Cabin said: "It feels great giving back to the community and raising awareness of mental health, we were even able to meet people that needed support, and follow up appointments made."

Any funds raised at the stall were taken towards the charity's move into Johnston from Haverfordwest, where it will continue to carry out their services at their new base.

The charity was set up as a memorial cabin in the name of Derek Brundrett, who sadly took his own life in 2013.

Kristina Wray, Derek's mother said: "As a parent I had nowhere I could really turn to or anyone I could trust to actually commit to a promise of help, systems failed my son, and I don't want anybody to ever feel, or go through what some of our committee members have endured. Sharing experiences and roads we went down ourselves can only help.

"Dezza's cabin is going to get up and running as people need help in our communities, and our voices need to be heard and not just read on a screen.

"We endeavour to provide a charity run mobile signposting service for whatever free information we; at Dezzas Cabin can possibly find, we will come to an area as close to you as we possibly can, we will signpost you to a variety of services, discuss different topics on particular days and times."

This weekend on Sunday, April 25 the charity will set up another stall in Monkton, Pembroke, near the Spar on the estates. They said that everyone is welcome, and hope it is just as, if not more successful than the stall in Bush Camp was.