With the recent announcement that the lifting of several lockdown restrictions will move from May 17 to May 3, Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre are just one of the places looking forward to reopening.

During the pandemic, the Hubberston and Hakin area was awarded £1million through the national lottery and the Building Communities Trust.

Through finance from the Building Communities Trust, the centre was taken over by a small group of volunteers and could remain open with the finances available, with several improvements made.

The centre is looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing them the new solar panels, efficient boiler and lighting.

A chat bench and memorial bench have also been installed at the rear, near to the memorial garden.

Help from further organisations such as the Port of Milford Haven, Milford Haven Town Council, South Stack and Arbed also helped make the centre more welcoming.

The centre now has a very successful playgroup, 'little acorns,' and is running some adult learning classes.

Some of the classes which will be returning are Tai chi, table tennis and short mat bowls.

Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre said: "We are very much looking forward to reopening on May 3 and being able to welcome back our regular users."

If you are interested in being part of the volunteering team who run the centre, then you can message their Facebook page or email hhcc73@gmail.com