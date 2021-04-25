There's been lots of feedback this week re recent TRM snaps.

Yvonne Evans emailed saying: "Dear Jeff, very pleased to see that your column is continuing in the Western Telegraph with lots of interesting information. I was particularly interested in the picture of the Milford Docks area last week, but not because of the trawlers, but of the view of the cottages of Marine Gardens on the left side of the main track. My parents-in-law, Harry and Lil Evans, had rooms in one of the cottages soon after they moved to Milford Haven and then subsequently moved to Vicary Crescent when their houses were built."

Thanks Yvonne, and of course I knew your in-laws well, as we too moved into those new steel council houses in 1948, when they were built.

Returning to the recent snap of the Milford Central School staff, I'm grateful to Barry Thynne who has been racking his brain and kindly provided this list of the names he can remember.

Back Row: John Cole, John King, Mr Edwards, Arthur Richards, Tommy Miller, Mr Lewis.

Middle Row: Wally Ireland, Mr Clapworthy, Mr Rees, Dot Brown, Billy East, Mr Jones.

Front Row: Morgan G, Mrs Jones, Viv Lewis, Boss Phillips.

That leads me to the photo of the lady football pools winner being presented her cheque by 'Boss' Phillips in the Astoria. Pat Davies rang to say she thinks it was school teacher Miss Bowen, who gave all the children in class a box of chocolates. And after last week's old pic of the Charles Street shops steps, Larry Robinson rang to say that the third shop belonged to Olive Thomas.

Now for the final part of Bob Barnes' the Plymouth man/Trecwn boy story.

"1942 I think. Blizzards of snow, everything snowed in. Food was scarce so all the men and boys walked to Fishguard with sacks and bags, followed the railway line, came back loaded. Helped Mr Luke to dig out buried sheep.

"Started at RNAD as Plumber's Mate. Maintenance on houses. Came back to Plymouth when war was ended. Did 18 months National Service in Hong Kong. After working on sites rebuilding city, doing heating, eventually got a job with British Oxygen, installing liquid oxygen tanks and medical gases in hospitals and shipyards and food process. Our main office was in Cardiff and while on call did have to go to Port Talbot and Allied Steel in Cardiff.

"Although left school with nothing, ended up customer service engineer, car and expenses. To end with a funny story, at my retirement do at Bristol, had a few drinks and said to the Welsh guys, "Come on, give us a song, being Welsh." But they went silent, so I started to sing some Welsh songs and they were quite shocked and asked why a janner like me was singing in Welsh!

"I'm 91 this year, lost my lovely wife last October but have a son plus wife, three lovely grand-daughters and two great grand-children, one boy one girl. Kind regards to all and thank you for making us welcome during the war years in your country.

PS. I'm Katherine Jenkins' No. 1 fan."

I'm so grateful to Bob for all his memories, and including a photo of the Trecwn boy/Plymouth man himself.

Following last week's snap of the Bethel in Milford's Charles Street, I'm following up with a photo showing the laying of the foundation stone in 1907. The ceremony was carried out by Mrs David Lloyd-George and opened its doors as a Seamen's Mission the following year. John Cory, the Cardiff shipping magnate, financed the cost of the building.

By 1910 the moral welfare of the fishermen was catered for through three Missions, The Royal National Mission to deep sea fishermen; the S. Andrews Waterside Mission, and the British and Foreign Sailors' Society. And I'm grateful to Jill Kell who's given me this cutting from "Toilers of the Deep" which relates to her great-great grandfather, of whom the W.W. Guardian wrote, "We very much to regret to record the death of Skipper Richard Page. Aged 77 years. Deceased had resided in Milford for a long period and commanded the respect of all with whom he came into contact. He had suffered a long illness. In addition to a grown-up family, his 97-year-old mother, who resides in Norfolk, is left to mourn."

Testimony to his character is contained in the following appreciation from the pen of a friend:

"By the death of Skipper R. Page, another link with the past has been severed; we have also lost a connection to that fine body of North Sea fishermen who were the very pioneers of the fishing industry. A man of outstanding character, using firmness with Christian love, and whose motto seemed to be Others, he made himself endeared to thousands with whom he came into contact.

"Entering the service of the Mission to deep sea fishermen in his youthful days, he worked his way up to a skipper. He lived a God-fearing life and tried, in a humble way, to point others to the Lord Jesus Christ. In 1914 he was transferred to shore work. He worked as a manager of the old Mission Hall in Charles Street, under the then Hon. Superintendent Miss E Cooper OBE and when they transferred to larger premises, The Bethel, in 1921, he became manager there.

"With his wife, who predeceased him by five years, his co-manager, thousands of shipwrecked sailors of all nationalities passed through their hands at The Bethel. In 1925 he was put in charge of the Marie Hall, where he laboured til forced by ill health to retire in 1934."

And Jill has also kindly provided a snap of Skipper Page, with others, at the opening of the Milford Haven Institute in June 1934. The names are:

Back Row: Mr Ingleton, Mr Owens, Mr Walter Wood, Col. W. Dennys, Mr Stockman, Commander Studd, Dr Willway, Sir Evan Davies Jones, Bart, Sir Henry Phillips, Skipper Oldman, Skipper Richard (Dick) Page, Mr W. Catling.

Front Row: Miss E, C. Wood, Miss A. M. Woods, Miss Elizabeth Cooper, Miss M. A. Watson, Mrs Owens.

Now for our teaser. Last week's (How can 8+8 =4) stumped many of you. The answer was on a clock... 8am + 8hrs = 4pm) and those with ticks this week are "The Special One", Joyce Layton, Geoffrey Sizer, Cynthia Edwards and Les Haynes. Many thank to all who got in touch.

No TRM next so rest those brain cells until I return.

I leave you with the realisation that you know you're getting old when your idea of a good time is not having to do anything.

Take care. Stay safe.