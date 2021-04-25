A Costa Coffee, Fishbar, launderette and more are pictured in an image, which predicts the look of the new forecourt station in Pembroke.
Currently work is ongoing transforming the Bush Hill service station, into a new Ascona Group forecourt provider.
The Ascona Group company are nation wide forecourt providers, and have around 55 sites in the UK. Their CEO Darren Briggs is from Pembrokeshire, where the company was founded in 2011.
Since January the Ascona Group have been updating the public on what the completed station will look like, using computer generated imaging known as 'renders'.
The most recent image shown in this article, is said to be the final render for the service station, which hopes to open on June 1.
Darren has publicly said he thinks that the station in Pembroke is coming along nicely, and will be a good testament to where the Ascona journey started for him around 10 years ago.
In 2017 this company only had two sites in the UK, and now they are on track to create 60 sites across the nation, with business headquarters proposed for a plot in Pembroke Dock.