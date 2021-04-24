Pembroke Dock has the third shortest waiting list for practical driving tests in the UK, according to a new study.

British learner drivers have been waiting months to resume practical tests, and for some on Thursday, April 22 the wait is over, as England and Wales resume car tests.

The study reveals the locations in the UK with the best and worst waiting times for car tests.

Coming in third best, with an average waiting time of six weeks was Pembroke Dock, along with Kendal (Oxenholme road), Boston, Chichester, Croydon, and Inverness (Seafield Road).

This waiting time probably seems like a breeze, when compared to the 15 week wait in Newtown and Merthyr Tydfil. This was deemed the worst average waiting time in the UK.

The best average waiting time was won by Carlisle, where learners may only be waiting an average of four weeks.

The most recent report from the DVSA in March, said that due to the pandemic there is now a backlog of 420,000 car tests, with an average waiting list of 17 weeks across the UK.

A spokesperson for the DVSA said: "We’ll do all we can to reduce the backlog safely and as quickly as possible to help the driver training industry recover. We plan to do this by testing as many people as we can, as soon as we can."

In this new study carried out by the car marketplace heycar who used FOI (freedom of information) requests as their main source of intel, it shows that the average waiting time in the UK is now nearly 14 weeks in 2021.

Heycar's report said this 14 week waiting list was a surging growth on last years which was only nine weeks.

Dan Powell, Senior Editor at heycar said: “Our latest research provides the most accurate snapshot of the impact of the coronavirus on driving tests so far.

“So, as many motorists look forward to the joys of hitting the open road this summer, certain learner drivers will be going nowhere.

“While those lucky enough to live in Carlisle enjoy the shortest wait in the UK of just four weeks, it’s a very different story elsewhere, including Halifax where residents face the longest waits of eighteen weeks.

“The DVSA say they are putting in place measures to increase the number of tests, including offering overtime and encouraging qualified examiners to return.

“At heycar we understand the joy driving brings and hope to see a swift end to this lottery based on location.”

All of Heycar's information was based on average DVSA waiting times from April 2020 to March 2021.

Official DVSA waiting time calculations are based on driving test programmes being open. To get the waiting time, the DVSA takes a snapshot of the amount of booked test slots and empty test slots on each of those programmes, per driving test centre.