Self-professed proud resident of Pembroke Dock, Dean Driscoll has been rewarded for his kindness by the town council.
The mayor of Pembroke Dock, George Manning was pictured with Dean recently, handing a certificate of thanks to him. The certificate recognises the work Dean has been doing with vulnerable residents in town.
Mr Driscoll, 45, who lives in Gays Lane, Pennar said:
"I am very proud to receive the certificate. I volunteered to help vulnerable people, shopping at least 10 times a week at the height of the pandemic, and picked up and delivered medication to people who were unable to collect it. I also messaged people most days to make sure they were ok, and then had social distant chats outside their houses with these people. All this has been so rewarding and I have been so happy to do it."
The town council said it would like to show recognition to any resident who has gone above and beyond for others, and thanked him for his work.