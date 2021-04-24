Two of the UK's 'big six' supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have revealed a range of products hitting the middle aisles of their stores this weekend for customers searching for a bargain.

From items to keep the kids entertained to bathroom essentials, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains on Sunday, April 25.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

If you are struggling to keep the kids entertained, Aldi has you covered. This week, Aldi are offering a range of items for kids activities offered at discount prices.

These include:

Peppa Pig's Electronic Clever Car. (Aldi)

Exclusive to online customers the Peppa Pig's Electronic Clever Car will let your little one zoom, play and imagine with their favourite characters. Available at Aldi for £24.99.

Grafix Paint Your Own Teepee. (Aldi)

If you are eager to see your little one spend more time outdoors as the weather improves and lockdown restrictions ease they can create their very own personalised den. The Grafix Paint Your Own Teepee is available at Aldi for £29.99.

National Geographic Magnifiers. (Aldi)

Head out on an adventure with this National Geographic magnifier set. Available from Aldi for £9.98.

Lidl

There is a range of bathroom must-haves available in the middle of Lidl this week.

These include:

Silvercrest Cordless Hair & Beard Trimmer. (Lidl)

This 5-in-1 Silvercrest Cordless Hair & Beard Trimmer is available in Lidl for £14.99. A precision trimmer for shaping moustaches, eyebrows and sideburns.

Livarno Living Bathroom Storage Baskets. (Lidl)

Keep your bathroom organised with these Livarno Living Bathroom Storage Baskets. With a sturdy inner metal frame they are a practical organiser for the bathroom, toilet or bedroom. four-piece sets available in Lidl for £6.99.

Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser. (Lidl)

This elegant aroma diffuser is just what you need to create a soothing, relaxing atmosphere in your bathroom after a long day. Available from Lidl for £19.99.

