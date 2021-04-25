Dyfed-Powys Police are aiming to educate people on the laws around carrying and selling knives, as well as advising on how to safely dispose of blades during a national week of action.

Op Sceptre runs from April 26 to May 2, and during this time people are encouraged to leave unwanted knives in amnesty bins at police stations across the force area, including Ammanford, Haverfordwest, Cardigan, and Pembroke Dock.

The force also wants people to know how to safely dispose of knives and blades outside the amnesty period, and to urge anyone involved in a household clearance, or those who would consider leaving knives at a charity shop, to instead take them to a recycling centre for safe disposal.

Inspector Andrew Williams said: “Dyfed-Powys remains a safe place to live, work and visit, and thankfully we don’t face the level of knife crime other areas see. For this campaign we are focussing on keeping knives that could travel to other areas out of criminal hands.

“It can be difficult to know the right thing to do with an old knife or set of knives, and we want to spread the word that the safest place to take them is to the tip.”

The force is also encouraging a common sense approach to selling knives and blades, and will be offering advice on when a knife can legally be carried as part of someone’s work.

Insp Williams added: “Many types of blades are legal to sell, but have a questionable purpose. We will be working with retailers to discuss the law, and what is sensible.

“We will also be reinforcing the message about the dangers of carrying knives, which is a crime that brings that added risk that a minor issue can escalate into something much more serious and potentially life changing.

“The damage caused by knives, not just to the victim and their families, but also to the wider community, can be devastating. We will be doing all we can to keep knives out of the wrong hands.”

To find your nearest recycling centre, visit your local council’s website:

Carmarthenshire County Council: https://www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales

Ceredigion County Council: https://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/

Pembrokeshire County Council: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/

Powys County Council: https://www.powys.gov.uk/

For information on the laws around knife crime, and when it is legal to carry a knife, visit the Dyfed-Powys Police website: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/news/dyfed-powys/news/2021/april-2021/op-sceptre-how-to-get-rid-of-an-old-knife/