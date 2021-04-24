Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Friday, 23rd April.

Cllr Simpson highlighted the issue of increased litter as we begin to reopen and praised local litter pickers.

Cllr Simpson said: "The case rate per 100,000 people as of Wednesday was down to just 4, among the lowest in Wales.

"The vaccination programme continues with another 15,101 doses given over the last seven days across the Hywel Dda area.

"In Pembrokeshire 68,722 (54.6%) of the population have had the first dose now and 20,744 (16.5%) have had both doses.

"It is so encouraging to see these numbers rising all the time and I urge everyone who is offered a jab to take up the opportunity.

"I want to thank authority staff that have been preparing for unlocking and recovery for many months.

"That planning and organisation which goes on behind the scenes, including with partner agencies, has proved essential as our teams have been very busy out and about across the county.

"While the vast majority of people have simply taken advantage of the opportunity to meet family and friends and exploring Pembrokeshire, unfortunately I’m aware of a few issues that do need to be highlighted.

"The additional footfall has increased the level of rubbish that has needed to be collected. We have a dedicated and committed team emptying our bins regularly and litter picking, but we are respectfully asking for your help.

"If you are not close to a bin, please either wait until you come across one or take your litter home with you.

"I do not have to explain that smashed glass is a serious hazard, especially around our beaches. Please take extra care with bottles in particular.

"To those in the community that have assisted with litter picking – thank you so much. An excellent example of community spirit.

"Easing restrictions while still in a pandemic is a balancing act and we need to embrace the recovery, respect our county and continue to support each other.

"As you will no doubt have heard, hospitality can open outdoors from Monday.

"I’m very much looking forward to once again visiting our cafes and restaurants to enjoy outdoor hospitality.

"The re-opening of the hospitality sector is another step towards recovery and supports our economy.

"Another change announced this week is that up to six people – not including children under 11 or carers - will be able to meet outdoors from tomorrow (Saturday).

"Following the removal of travel restrictions into Wales we have been delighted to welcome visitors back. This is another very encouraging stepping stone towards full recovery.

"Pembrokeshire will always have a warm welcome those who wish to enjoy our fantastic County safely and respectfully.

“Please keep following the rules. It is paying off."