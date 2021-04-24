Hakin United are looking forward to returning to training, as lockdown restrictions ease further as of Monday, April 26.
As of Monday, one of the new permissions in Wales will be 'organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people,' including training for Pembrokeshire League clubs.
The Vikings are the current champions of the Pembrokeshire League, having won the competition in 2019-20, their 19th post-war title, eight more than any other club.
Hakin United are just one of the many clubs throughout west Wales who look forward to training again in preparation for the return of competitive matches.
The club said: "Our plans at the moment are purely to get all the boys back together with a football, not serious or too strenuous but mainly to enjoy football again."