Milford Haven Police have expressed their knowledge of ongoing fraud, warning the public to be wary of scammers when it comes to fake rental properties.
Adverts are known to be circulating of properties available to rent, with photographs of different properties posted as part of the advertisement.
The police have said that the scammers request the public for deposits on houses which don't exist.
The scammers have been operating via home rental groups on social media platforms.
Milford Haven Police have said: "The images of these houses are usually copied from elsewhere. Protect yourself from rental fraud."