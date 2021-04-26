As May 1 approaches, restrictions on beaches will be put in place when considering allowing dogs onto them.
11 beaches across Pembrokeshire will have either complete or partial canine restrictions from May 1 to September 30.
Whitesands and Tenby North are the two beaches which will have complete canine restrictions for the five months.
Tenby Castle Beach will have a complete restriction on dogs except to the left of the slipway for access to the boats.
Amroth, Lydstep, Tenby South, Saundersfoot, Dale, Broad Haven North, Newgale and Poppit are the beaches which will have restrictions on dogs on approximately one third of the beach.
It is important to remember that the restrictions are not always limited to the beaches, as there will be some lead only restrictions on dogs on several streets, car parks and promenades nearby.
Signs will be put up at these areas to show people where the restrictions are taking place and in what manner.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment