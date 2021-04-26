The deadline for bids to the new UK Community Renewal Fund for projects taking place in Pembrokeshire has been extended.
The fund opened for bids for Pembrokeshire projects at the start of April, with the original deadline for applications set for Tuesday, May 4.
The deadline has now been extended to 7am on Friday, May 7.
In addition, evidence of support for proposals from organisations and individuals who are currently constrained from commenting due to the pre-election period may be submitted up to 7am Wednesday, May 19.
An extraordinary meeting of cabinet will then take place on Friday, June 11 to decide which project applications will be recommended to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government for funding.
The fund will support projects that involve investment in skills, local businesses or communities and places or which support people into employment.
The application documents are available on the council website at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/uk-community-renewal-fund.
Applications must be completed electronically and submitted to ukcrf@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.
All local authorities are able to submit a prioritised shortlist of bids from their area up to a maximum value of £3million for 2021/22 only.