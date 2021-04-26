Funds have been raised in memory of Owen Cable, the late 23-year-old from Crymych, and presented to the Royal British Legion on Thursday, April 22.
Owen's parents Mark and Jill Cable presented Jed Lewis from the Royal British Legion with a cheque of £700, raised by the staff and students of Ysgol Y Preseli.
Jed Lewis from the Cardigan branch of the Royal British Legion was also presented £70 in cash raised by the Crymych Cylch Meithrin in memory of Owen.
The cheque and cash were presented outside the detachment hut of Cardigan Army Cadet Force, where Owen Cable was a colour sergeant and detachment commander.
Owen, who worked at the Crymych branch of Jewsons, suddenly collapsed at his home in Crymych on the January 28, 2020 and died later that morning at Withybush hospital.
Mark and Jill would like to thank all of the staff and students at Ysgol Y Preseli and Crymych Cylch Meithrin for their very generous and kind contributions.