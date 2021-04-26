A man has been reported after providing false details during a stop check of his vehicle in Tenby.
When the vehicle was stop checked on Saturday, April 24, the driver claimed to have no ID before giving out false details, police have said.
A fingerprint scanner revealed him to be different from who he had told officers, police said.
After the fingerprint scan, it was revealed that he was holding a revoked driving licence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing said that he was "reported accordingly, in addition to driving whilst uninsured".