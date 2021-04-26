The RNLI has published a warning ahead of the expectation of some of the highest tides of the year around the Welsh coast across the coming days.

The spring tides are expected to peak on Wednesday, April 28, and the charity are urging people to check the weather and tides before visiting.

High tides often see people becoming cut off and requiring help from the RNLI, which makes 10 per cent of all calls to the RNLI.

Chris Cousens, water safety lead at the RNLI said: "RNLI lifeboats around the Welsh coast are ready to respond to emergency situations, but we are urging people to think very carefully about beach safety.

"The tide comes in and out twice in each 24 hour period, and while tide times can be accurately predicted, they vary at each location and change each day. A beach or coastal area may appear a safe place for a walk, but incoming tide can quickly leave you stranded. On bigger tides like we will see in the coming days, places will be cut off by the tide quicker than normal and places usually unaffected by the tide may also be cut off."

The increased number of visitors, mixed with lockdown restrictions easing and the good weather could result in a huge amount of pressure on the RNLI.

The RNLI is urging anyone choosing to visit the coast to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice along with the government’s advice on travel and social distancing:

· Visit a lifeguarded beach where possible and swim between the red and yellow flags - we have a number of patrolled beaches around the coast from the Easter holidays – find your nearest at rnli.org.uk/lifeguardedbeaches

· Wherever you are, check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks

· If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

· In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.