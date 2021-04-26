Haverfordwest Cricket Club have announced their fixtures throughout May, which sees them at home and away three times.
Haverfordwest start the month at home against Narberth on Saturday, May 1 before travelling to Carew on early May bank holiday Monday, May 3.
The second consecutive away day sees Haverfordwest at Saundersfoot on the following Saturday, May 8.
Two home games follow across the next two weekends, with Neyland visiting The Club House on Saturday, May 15 before on May 22, when St Ishmaels will occupy the opposition dressing room.
An away game as Haverfordwest visit Cresselly will be the final match of the month.