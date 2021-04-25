ST DAVIDS rugby star Lisa Neumann scored a contender for try of the tournament in Wales' 27-20 Six Nations defeat in Scotland last weekend.

The 27 year-old Sale Sharks winger lifted the team's spirits in the second half when she went over over for Wales' opening try of the 2021 campaign.

Megan Davies, starting her first game at scrum-half, shipped the ball out to Neumann, who showed good strength to beat two defenders and dive over in the corner.

Caitlin Lewis also crossed late on for Wales, but tries by Megan Kennedy, Christine Belisle and Evie Gallagher and Megan Gaffney won it for the Scots.

The result meant that Scotland pipped Wales to a fifth-place finish in a highly entertaining finale, with Warren Abraham's team taking the wooden spoon.

Abrahams, however, could take heart from a much-improved performance from his spirited side, following their heavy defeats against France and Ireland.

"The way they went today made me really proud as a coach," said an emotional Wales head coach Warren Abrahams after the match.

"We've had an incredibly tough couple of weeks as you can imagine, I got a bit emotional because of the sacrifice, time and effort they put in.

"It was so pleasing the way they finished the game off with that try, we came here with zero points on the board, and walked away with 20 points."

With Olympian flyer Jasmine Joyce, who is also from St Davids, back from GB Sevens duty at full-back, Wales displayed flair in attack and grit in defence.

Scotland, however, laid early foundations, with a neat lineout move, before the ball was worked wide into the hands of Gaffney, who crashed over in the corner.

Abrahams’ side fought back, and Joyce made a lightning break to push Wales downfield, before a big carry from second-row Teleri Wyn Davies put the hosts on the back foot.

Scotland eventually cracked under the pressure, giving away a penalty that was duly converted by Robyn Wilkins for Wales’ first points of the Championship.

The outside-half then booted Wales into the lead six minutes later, after Georgia Evans came up with a crucial turnover in-front of the posts.

Scotland responded immediately with a close-range try from Kennedy, which Helen Nelson converted to take Scotland six points clear.

And loosehead Christine Belisle also crashed over to give Scotland a 17-6 advantage at half-time.

Two minutes after the restart, however, Megan Davies found Neumann on her right flank and her rapid pace to beat her defender within inches of the touchline to score.

Wilkins stepped up and slotted the conversion – to take Wales back to within four points.

Scotland, however, extinguished the Wales comeback after another powerful drive resulted in Gallagher crashing over, and Nelson converted to make it 24-13.

Nelson landed another penalty to make it 27-13 late on, but Wales showed their fighting spirit to finish with a flourish.

After some patient build-up in the 82nd minute, Wales worked the ball wide for Lewis to crash over.

Wilkins then stepped up slotted the touchline conversion for a final score 27-20 to the Scots - but there were plenty of positives for Wales to take from their season's finale.