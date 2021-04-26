TENBY'S seasonal park and ride service is to make an early start this year.

Pembrokeshire County Council is to begin the free service this coming weekend as the resort and the rest of Pembrokeshire welcomes back large numbers of visitors with the resulting pressure on traffic management.

A free Park and Ride service will run in Tenby from this weekend to aid traffic management as restrictions ease further and the County welcomes back visitors.

The service has been commissioned by the council and will be operated by Taf Valley Coaches.

Buses will run from the Salterns car park and stop at the Green car park and South Parade before returning to the Salterns.

The service will be free to use, although car parking will need to be paid as normal.

Passengers aged 11 and over will need to wear face coverings while using the service.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "Passengers are asked to note that is not always possible to ensure social distancing due to the demand for the service."

The service will operate between 11am and 6pm on the following dates:

Saturday 1st, Sunday 2nd, Monday, 3rd May; Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th May;

Saturday 15th, Sunday 16th May;Saturday 22nd, Sunday 23rd May;

Saturday 29th, Sunday 30th, Monday 31st May;

Tuesday 1st, Wednesday 2nd, Thursday 3rd, Friday 4th, Saturday 5th June.

The park and ride service will also be operating as normal this summer, from Saturday 17th July until Saturday 11th September during the period of Tenby pedestrianisation.

Cllr Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “We are extending our park and ride offer this year as part of our ongoing commitment to support the economic recovery locally.

“This free service will assist with traffic management in Tenby during what we expect will be a busy period as restrictions are further eased and visitors are welcomed back to our beautiful county.”