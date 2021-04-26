A former Conservative Club in Tenby could be turned into a four-storey house if planning permission is granted.
An application has been made to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to convert Hazelwell Club, once the town’s Conservative Club, on St Florence Parade into a single residential dwelling over four floors.
The application states that a change of use is required for the ground and first floor from its previous use as a Conservative Club and “incorporation of existing second and third floor residential unit into single dwelling.”
Both the former members’ club area and upper floors, a three bedroom flat, are currently vacant.
The new plan would see living and dining areas on the ground floor with six bedrooms and three bathrooms over the remaining floors.
A response to the application from Tenby Civic Society states: The toilet protruding into the street and the metal roofed lounge extension are out of character with the adjoining buildings, however this single story lounge extension offers subsequent opportunities for re-design with additional floors.”
Comments can be made at planning.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/NP/21/0219/FUL before April 29.