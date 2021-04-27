A proposal to turn a Grade II listed Tenby hotel into holiday flats has been submitted to the National Park.
Plans to change the inside of the Panorama Hotel over looking South Beach from the Esplanade will be decided by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority planners.
A report with the application states that it currently has eight rooms and owner’s accommodation at basement level with the plan to change the use of the building into a different type of holiday accommodation.
The basement will remain the manager’s flat but the upper sections of the three and a half storey terrace will become managed serviced holiday apartments, if the application is approved.
“The proposal is highly sustainable, as it seeks to make suitable use of an existing listed building, with minimal alterations, and given its highly accessible location within Tenby town centre,” a design and access statement adds.
“Minimal” internal and external changes are proposed, with the main work relating to reconfiguration of room layouts and would not see important historic features or details removed.
Comments on the application can be made at planning.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/NP/21/0168/FUL before April 29.