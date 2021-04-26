Although we are getting back to a bit of normality, we don't want people to think our services our not needed, say the Patch charity.

Since 2008 this charity has been giving free food parcels, clothing and household items to those in a financial crisis in Pembrokeshire.

Last week they helped 137 people with five day food parcels. That’s 2055 meals, plus snacks and drinks.

The UK wide food parcel distributor Trussell Trust recently announced that their food parcel distribution grew by 33 per cent in 2020-21 than the year before. Claiming this was because the pandemic left more people in poverty.

They added their increase was a fraction of the total food aid handed out in the UK by thousands of other charities, schools and councils.

Patch said people in Pembrokeshire have responded well to this increased need, enabling them to sometimes hand out nearly three times the amount they would usually give, in a normal month last year.

However, they said recently the donations have dropped a lot.

Tracy Olin the charities founder said:

"I think people are struggling more. There is also some confusion about supermarkets collection places. Often they collect for more than just us. Our collections always have our logo on it. If it doesn't say PATCH then it isn't us. Some of our collection places in supermarkets have been moved and that has also caused confusion. We are so so appreciative of the supermarkets collecting for us, it makes a huge difference. Its also harder to shop as we cant get a delivery slot when we are open. One of my lovely volunteers goes shopping for us regularly. Also because of the increased need it feels worse."

Running the Patch base costs between £4000 and £5000 a month. Some of the things that they are in desperate need of are:

Stewed steak

Hot dogs

Meat balls

Spaghetti bolognese

Irish stew

Tinned pies

Chicken in sauce

Minced meat

Also tins of

Custard

Rice pudding

Please call 01646 699275 Monday to Friday 9am-2pm to make an appointment and the charity will be able to collect your donation at their HQ in Milford Haven.

Or donate financially via their website https://patchcharity.org.uk/donate/