SLEEPING under the stars and taking to the water on paddleboards are just two of the activities on a Pembrokeshire school's bucket list.

Alongside formal classroom learning, Saundersfoot CP School's youngsters are on a '50 tasks before Year 6' challenge to help them make the most of their lives and surroundings, especially the seaside.

Its introduction follows a recent consultation of pupils, staff, parents and governors and will complement the new curriculum for Wales.

Headteacher Nick Allen said that the '50 tasks' list is "a series of enriching and memorable activities to complement the curriculum and will be key milestones or celebrations for our pupils as they move through Saundersfoot CP School."

He added: "Despite all that we have experienced with Covid, the school has been looking forward to the future and we have been developing the project for some time.

"With many of the staff being parents, we discussed the National Trust's '50 things to do before 11¾’ and wanted to create our own list that focused on education and the revised curriculum.

"The staff in Saundersfoot School have been acknowledged by Estyn for ‘knowing their pupils and doing their best for them’ and for me, this project celebrates the very best of what Saundersfoot School can offer.

"In fact, the impact of Covid gave us even more focus to ensure our pupils experienced authentic and genuine, enriching activities that ultimately supported their health and well-being."

A number of the activities and experiences will take place on the nearby Saundersfoot and Coppet Hall beaches.

Added Mr Allen: "The school community felt that it was important for our children to be able to identify local flora and fauna on the coast, the coastline, and the wider community.

"We have also included activities such as camp out under the stars and my personal favourite is to learn to paddle board."

Year 6 teacher and assistant headteacher, Jan Lloyd, said: "We have a proven track record of camping with our year six pupils and hope to extend this to year five.

"The pupils have gained valuable transferable skills in doing this whilst building some treasured memories.

"Our list of 50 things is not just about academic achievement, but about building rich life experiences which give context to personal and social life skills development."

The school has created ambassadors for the four core purposes and all pupils are excited by the project.

Said one of the ambassadors, Nia: "I think these activities are important as they will help make a difference within our school and community, helping all our pupils seek and enjoy challenges so we are ready to learn throughout our lives."

The final list of 50 tasks will be appearing on the school’s website soon.