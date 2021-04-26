A fundraising page has been put online for the restoration of Gelliswick scout hut, where the 2nd Milford Haven Sea Scout Group meet up.
The scout hut has been subject to graffiti and vandalism over the last year, since the sea scout group have been meeting over Zoom, but are now ready to go back.
The scout group consist of beavers (aged 6-8), cubs (aged 8-10) and scouts (aged 10-14), and the area needs restoring to make safe for the children.
The page has been set up by Nerys Butland, who said: "With Covid restrictions, we need the path safe at the back of the hut to be able to use a one way system with the children.
"Without our members being able to participate fully over the last year we have had barely any income, and we are willing to do a lot of work ourselves spending our own free time fixing up the area.
"But, we need money for materials such as fencing, concrete, paint, etc.
"We would be very grateful for anything you can give. Please help us to give the children a nice and safe outdoor area. Thank you."
To donate towards the cause, then visit the website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2p4ke.