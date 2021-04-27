A fundraising page has been set up for a mother and daughter following a fire to their home in Milford Haven.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service sent fire crews from Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock to Haven Drive in Hakin to eradicate the fire.

The fire crews arrived at 12.01am on Sunday, April 25 after a call alerting them that a fire which started on the back garden decking had spread to the interior of the house.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "Firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, a short extension ladder, a covering jet and a safety jet.

"The property was also ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

"Police and local authority were also in attendance."

The fire service concluded that 'the cause of the fire was accidental,' and left the incident at 2.48am.

Since the incident, a fundraising page has been set up to help homeowner Jess and her daughter.

Chanice, Jess' friend who set up the fundraising page said: "Jess' whole house is smoke damaged, her and her baby currently have nothing (clothes, nappies, etc) as they have all had to be left in the house.

"Her whole house will need redecorating and a deep clean. Her garden decking is gone, as her whole garden was up in flames.

"As her friends we are just happy her and her baby are safe and alive, but we want to help her get back on her feet and support her in this hard time.

"If you could just help a little it would mean so much."

To donate to the fundraising page, visit the website at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jess-after-her-house-caught-fire.