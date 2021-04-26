A NEW beer to celebrate Wally the walrus has been named following hundreds of suggestions.
Tenby Harbour Brewery was keen to commemorate the resort's celebrated visitor with a special ale.
The craft brewery has now announced the name of Tamar's Tusk for the beer.
Tamar was chosen as a nod to the Tenby's RNLI Tamar class lifeboat as Wally has selected the lifeboat slipway as his favourite basking spot.
More than 31,000 people have enjoyed the Western Telegraph's tale of wilful Wally and his slipway stand-off last week.
Announcing the name, Harbour Brewery said: "There were a lot of fantastic names and beer suggestions to go through.
"So here we have it...Tamar's Tusk, a 4.8% Arctic Pale Ale, a hybrid of many of your suggestions.
"Why Tamar? The lifeboat slip which the walrus has been calling home, houses Tenby's Tamar class lifeboat.
"Thank you all so much for your input. Now we best get brewing."
You can also see the video of Wally standing his ground on the slipway here