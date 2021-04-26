An unexpected familiar face may greet you in a Pembroke beer garden tonight, as the Street Pastors patrol around the town once again.

The group of six Street Pastors will be dressed in navy blue uniforms with a cap, and a reflective coat, depending on weather conditions.

You may be able to spot them between the hours of 8pm-10pm walking throughout Pembroke and towards Monkton, where they aim to reconnect with the community after months of not being able to run their patrols.

For the past six years this Christian group has been running patrols on Friday and Saturday nights in Pembroke. On their patrols they hand out water, flip-flops and other necessities to those in need.

Lyn Edwards, organiser of the team said: " Our job is to help, care and listen to our community; we aren't there to preach the gospel. We have a great relationship with the night-time businesses in Pembroke, which all know we are going to be out tonight.

"I remember the last time we went out - before the previous lockdown - someone said to us they knew it was getting back to a bit of normality, because we were there; which is great to hear."

The Street pastors do not usually patrol on a Monday, but wanted to do so tonight, so they could hear about what is going on locally and what to prepare for. They also hope to run a day patrol on Thursday from 10am-noon.

The Street Pastors operate within Covid guidelines utilising hand sanitiser and masks during their walks, and have more to hand out to the public, if required.