A Pembrokeshire garden run by the National Garden Scheme will be open to the public for the May Bank Holiday.
Treffgarne Hall will be open to the public this coming weekend after the recent easing of lockdown restrictions.
Described as a stunning hilltop location with panoramic views and a handsome Grade II listed Georgian house (not open) providing a formal backdrop to a garden of four acres with wide lawns and themed beds.
National Garden Scheme Regional Chair for Wales and the Marches, Susan Paynton, anticipates that after lockdown this year's garden visiting season should be highly popular.
“It’s been a long wait for garden owners keen to share their beautiful gardens with visitors across Wales,” said Susan.
“We’re delighted to be able to start re-opening the gates and welcoming visitors into our gardens for what promises to be a highly anticipated garden visiting season.”
The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses.
It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,600 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake.
For more information and to book your visit on May 2 see: Visit a garden in your area - National Garden Scheme (ngs.org.uk).