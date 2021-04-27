Summer evening alfresco dining will be on offer at a farm shop and cafe near Penally after its application to extend its alcohol licence was approved.
Thomas Evans from Bubbleton Farm Produce Ltd asked Pembrokeshire County Council to extend his licence from 6pm to 10pm as part of his plans to hold pizza nights, barbecues or other “family friendly events” on the farm shop’s outside area.
He told members of the licensing committee on Tuesday (April 27) that the cafe usually served breakfast and lunch, using home grown or local produce from the farm shop, and he would like to extend that into the evening “maybe once or twice a week” in the summer.
The committee heard that there had been a lot of interest in the plan and after “a hard year because of coronavirus people would like to get back out socialising outside.”
Mr Evans added there was a lot of outdoor space for safe socialising and “for our community and mental health I think there are a lot of positives that could come from running evening events like this.”
Concerns about the plan had been raised by two neighbours, one of which does not live in the area fulltime, about traffic and road safety, noise pollution and late night music, with Mr Evans clarifying he did not intend to have live music at the site.
Committee chairman Cllr Tim Evans said following consideration members found the application addressed concerns and approved it without conditions.