It has been six years to the day since Harri Tudor (formerly Pembroke) School students enjoyed a visit from Queen guitarist Brian May.
He went to the school to talk about animal welfare, with the then Labour South Pembrokeshire election candidate Delyth Evans, holding a conference with the upper sixth form students.
Self-professed fan of Brian May, and former student of Pembroke School, Liam Deakin said: " It was amazing meeting him, and I still remember it vividly, one of the best things to happen in my school years."
Delyth Evans said at the time: "Mr May is campaigning in support of candidates like me who are anti-hunting and pro animal welfare.
"Sixth form pupils at Pembroke school were very excited to meet him but not half as excited as their teachers.
"Brian spoke compellingly about his Common Decency campaign and handled questions brilliantly," she remembered.