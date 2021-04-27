The Slow Ways initiative have set the challenge for 2021 to walk all 100,000kms of its identified routes and this includes walks in Pembrokeshire.

Slow Ways is an initiative to create a national network of walking routes connecting all of Great Britain’s towns and cities as well as thousands of villages.

Using existing paths, ways, trails and roads, people can use Slow Ways routes to walk or wheel between neighbouring places and combine them to create longer distance trips.

There are currently over 7,000 ‘slow ways’ stretching for over 100,000km.

This network of routes was created by 700 volunteers during the Spring 2020 lockdown, creating a unique Slow Ways map in the process.

The next challenge in 2021 is to walk, review and verify them all - checking 100,000km of Slow Ways in the process.

Slow Ways founder Dan Raven-Ellison told the Western Telegraph Pembrokeshire is included in his initiative, and now the organisation wants local people to walk these routes and help verify them.

"There's more than a dozen Slow Ways walking routes suggesting ways to walk between Pembrokeshire,” said Dan.

“This includes routes in Haverfordwest, Pembroke, St David's, Tenby and many other places in the county.

“The routes in Pembrokeshire have been suggested by volunteers using online maps from their homes.

“We now need local people to make sure these routes work on the ground. It would be fantastic if people living in these places were up for helping.”

Pembrokeshire has some of the most stunning walking locations in all of the UK. What’s your personal favourite? Let the Western Telegraph know by contacting us on our Facebook page.

If you want to find out more about the Slow Ways initiative and view their maps go to https://beta.slowways.org/.

Dan finishes by saying the end goal is to be able to safely walk from one side of Britain to the other.

“As people walk and wheel, review, rate, survey and create new routes this will evolve into a network of ‘verified’ routes, ones that can be used with confidence.”