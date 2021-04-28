Stolen goods worth £1,500 have been recovered from a car in a joint operation that included a police firearms unit.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, along with the Joint Firearms Unit stopped the vehicle in Johnston yesterday (April 26) and three people were arrested.
Police said: "Vehicle stop-checked in Johnston yesterday. Three occupants arrested by ourselves and the Joint Firearms Unit for shoplifting.
"Searches of the vehicle led to over £1,500 worth of stolen items being recovered.
"Enquiries by Haverfordwest Police have led to all three persons being remanded."