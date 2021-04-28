A MOTORIST involved in a road collision last weekend was found to be three-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit.
Peter David John Edgar of Stranraer Road, Pennar appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24.
He admitted driving a Renault Megane on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest after consuming excess alcohol, and without a driving licence or insurance.
The offences took place on Saturday April 24.
A breath test taken by Edgar showed 123 microgrammes of alcohol - the legal limit being 35.
The court sent Edgar to prison for eight weeks because of the seriousness of the offence relating to the high alcohol reading and the fact that a road collision had taken place.
He was also banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.
He was given a further week's prison sentence, to run consecutively, after admitting possessing 0.12 grammes of cocaine on the same date.
Edgar was also charged with breaching the conditions of bail set down by Swansea Crown Court that he should not contact the alleged victim of a pending assault case.
His bail was revoked, and he was remanded in custody until the case is dealt with on July 13.