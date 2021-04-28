Pembroke Haven Residential Home has new owners, with residents saying goodbye to its long time previous owners, who are retiring.
Located in Llanion, Pembroke Dock, overlooking the River Cleddau the business has been providing residential care for more than 30 years, housing 33 residents.
The previous owners, brother and sister Steven Lade and Sam Brace said: "We are confident that the business’ new owners will continue to ensure quality care is provided to all its current and future clients."
Dale Roads Group Limited is the new owner, recently completing the purchase of the home through business property adviser, Christie & Co.
Managing director of Dale Roads Group Limited, Mike Davies, said: “As directors, we are delighted in the successful purchase of Pembroke Haven. We are looking forward to working with staff, residents and their relatives and friends in continuing to provide person-centred care in a quality environment within an ideal location.”
Oliver McCarthy, associate director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “With its purpose-built property, excellent reputation for high quality care, A1 condition, and abundance of en-suite facilities, Pembroke Haven really is a futureproofed care facility, and we were delighted to be included in the process of its sale."
Pembroke Haven was sold at an undisclosed price.