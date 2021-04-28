More action has been taken to provide ultrafast broadband across Pembrokeshire.
Now Angle, Tiers Cross, Lawrenny and Martletwy are working with Broadway Partners as their new broadband providers.
This is part of Pembrokeshire County Council's Digital Connectivity Programme, which aims to deliver broadband speeds of up to 1,000mbps(megabits per second) across the county.
In addition to Dale, New Moat, Ambleston, Herbrandston, Wiston, Slebech, Llanycefn, Crymych and Nevern communities who have already chosen Broadway Partners as their rural providers for this programme, Angle, Tiers Cross,Lawrenny and Martletwy communities have now selected the business as well.
Michael Armitage, CEO of Broadway Partners said: “Our goal is to provide affordable, high speed broadband to digitally disadvantaged areas, particularly across Wales and Scotland. We are excited to have been selected to connect some of the more rural parts of Pembrokeshire, moving us one step closer to achieving our goal.
“Government plans to help the nation access full fibre have shed a light on areas with little or no access to broadband and highlighted the importance of being connected. Pembrokeshire’s Digital Connectivity Programme has given us the opportunity to reach these communities and bridge the connectivity gap between rural and urban areas.”
This programme has been issued £2m of funding from Pembrokeshire County Council, £4m of public funding from the Local Full Fibre Networks all to help improve connectivity to public sector sites.