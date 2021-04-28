Haverfordwest Town Council are looking for two new councillors to join the town council representing the Castle ward.
You have to be 18 years and over, and a British, Commonwealth or Irish citizen to qualify for the role. You also have to live within 4.8kms of the community you represent.
More details can be found at the Haverfordwest Town Council website and on their Facebook page.
The town council have issued a statement saying: “If you have time to spare, and want to be involved in community projects and generally make Haverfordwest a better place to live, work and visit, then get in touch.”
If interested write to Juliet Raymond, town council clerk, with a copy of your CV and explaining why you wish to be considered for one of the roles.
Clerk's address can be found on town council website.
Deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 11.