PEMBROKESHIRE’s lifeboats launched over 160 times to help 164 people and save seven lives during 2020.

In a summer where people flocked to the coast after lockdown restrictions were lifted, the county’s busiest station overall was Tenby, where the all-weather lifeboat made 39 launches and the inshore craft launched 25 times.

Between them, the resort's two lifeboats saved one life and helped 35 people.

Angle had the highest number of all-weather launches, setting out on 44 shouts to help 66 people.

Fishguard’s lifeboats were launched a total of 25 times – 14 for the all-weather craft and 11 for the inshore. A total of 33 people were helped.

St Davids all-weather lifeboat, with 13 launches, and the inshore lifeboat, with five outings, aided 19 people and saved six lives.

And the inshore craft at Little and Broad Haven was launched 13 times and helped 11 people.

There are a total of 30 lifeboat stations around the Welsh coast between Flint and Penarth, and the crews launched 918 times, aided 991people and saved 36 lives

The RNLI's latest Welsh figures show that there was a 71 per cent increase in lives saved by the charity during the summer of 2020.

RNLI lifesavers saved the lives of 24 people between June and August, compared with 14 lives the previous year.

RNLI lifeboats launched 112 times to people requiring help after slipping or falling – significantly higher than anywhere else in the UK and Ireland.

Figures also show that people becoming cut off by the tide is a huge cause of concern across Wales and the west, with 115 lifeboat calls out to people finding themselves stranded by the tide. The figure is almost double the national average.

The summer of 2020 saw a rise in popularity of people paddle-boarding and requiring rescue, with 88 incidents last year.

During the summer, RNLI lifeguards on beaches in south Wales, west Wales and Denbighshire in north Wales attended 1,046 incidents and aided 2,673 people.

This year with more people expected to be holidaying close to home, the RNLI predicts a summer like no other.

The charity is calling for the people of Wales to support its Mayday campaign to raise funds to ensure volunteer crews can continue to save lives at sea.

Supporters are encouraged to join the Mayday Mile and cover at least one mile in any way they choose.

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday