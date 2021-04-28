The driver of a car was arrested for drink-driving after a vehicle was stopped and checked near the Cleddau Bridge during the night of April 27/April 28.
The car was stopped because it was being driven without lights, police said.
At the scene, the driver of the vehicle provided a breath sample, and was arrested upon the positive result.
Once at the police station, the lowest breath reading the driver provided was more than double the legal amount.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing said the driver was 'charged and bailed to attend court in due course.'