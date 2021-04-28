Four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, April 28).
Public Health Wales data shows that there was one new case in Carmarthenshire, one in Ceredigion and two in Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, 35 new cases have been confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 211,389 with 5,548 deaths.
No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 476 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,987 – 10,759 in Carmarthenshire, 3,456 in Pembrokeshire and 1,772 in Ceredigion.
There have been 5,514 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 1,800,428 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 715,425 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 278,102 vaccinations have been administered up until April 21, with 15,101 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 98,973 first doses have been administered, and 31,588 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 68,722 first dose appointments and 20,744 second dose and in Ceredigion 37,995 first doses have been given as well as 11,741 second doses.
